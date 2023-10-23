Weather Forecast: First winter storm of the season on the way

MISSOULA — Well, things escalated quickly through the weekend with a rather impressive winter storm expected by midweek.

Tuesday will see cold air begin to move into northwest Montana. This will keep highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Snow will begin to fall in the mountains Tuesday afternoon with rain/snow in the valleys of Northwest Montana.

The cold air will continue to dive south bringing snow to west-central and southwest Montana Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Snow Amounts:



Mountain passes such as Lookout, Lolo, Marias and Homestake stand a good chance to see 4"-to-8".

Mountain passes such as Rogers, MacDonald and Lost Trail could see 8"-to-12".

Most valleys will see 1"-to-3" of snow by Wednesday evening. However, the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys have the chance to see a bit more.

I-90 east and west of Missoula could see 2"-to-5".

Higher elevation valleys such as Seeley/Swan, Philipsburg, Georgetown Lake and Butte could see 3"-to-6" with the potential for even more.

Cold temperatures will move in with the snow dropping highs into the 30s by Wednesday and continuing here through the weekend.

The lows will fall into the teens and even single digits by the end of the week and weekend.

