Weather Forecast: Fog continues as temperatures warm to end the week

MISSOULA - High pressure will build to end the week with valley fog possible each morning and evening.

High temperatures will be steadily warming, ranging in the mid-30s to mid-40s Thursday through Saturday.

Models are showing a weak system trying to break through the ridge Thursday.

Some flurries or freezing drizzle will be possible from Thursday evening into Friday morning, especially for northwest Montana.

The ridge will begin to break down by Sunday.

This will open the door for some snow showers to return and continue into next week.

However, details on timing and snow amounts are still unclear.

Stay tuned for updates in the coming days.

