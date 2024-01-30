Weather Forecast: Fog continues tonight into Wednesday

MISSOULA — We have a wide variety of weather today around Western Montana.

Some areas are seeing dense fog and temperatures in the 30s while other locations have sunshine with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Expect this same setup to continue tonight and last through at least Wednesday and even Thursday.

A Freezing Fog Advisory has been issued for the Flathead, Mission, Missoula and Bitterroot valleys through 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The rads could be quite icy with very low visibility leading to difficult driving conditions.

A backcountry avalanche warning has been extended for the mountain ranges across Northwest Montana through tomorrow morning.

Very dangerous conditions have set up with the Flathead Avalanche Center reporting several large avalanches have occurred naturally over the past 24 hours.

Finally, this high pressure ridge will move out as a more active and cool pattern moves in for the weekend with snow returning to the forecast.