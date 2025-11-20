Weather Forecast: Fog expected again Friday morning

MISSOULA — Our persistently mild November will continue for a few more days, but all indications point to a pattern change early Thanksgiving week.

Stable conditions and some clearing into Friday morning will allow for another round of (locally dense) valley fog. Outside of that, expect a mix of clouds and sun with above-average highs in the 40s.

Models have backed off on precipitation chances this weekend, but an isolated shower or two will be possible mainly on Sunday, and mainly along the Montana/Idaho border and into Glacier National Park.

Otherwise, expect a nice mix of clouds and sun & highs running 10°+ above average… pretty decent, actually!

The expected cold front on Monday still looks to bring gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and light snow at mountain pass level, albeit not an impressive system.

Westerly wind gusts will likely approach 30 mph to 45 mph for the valleys.

Light snow accumulations will be possible by Monday night/Tuesday morning:



Marias Pass: 1” - 5”

Lookout Pass: 1” - 3”

Lolo Pass: 1” - 3”

Lost Trail, Homestake & MacDonald passes: Trace - 1”

Highs will drop into the mid to upper 30s (average!) by Tuesday and into the low to mid 30s for Wednesday.

Thanksgiving week’s forecast is (and has been) evolving and we’re monitoring it all here in the StormTracker Weather Center as we get closer, but given the persistent northwesterly flow behind Monday’s cold front, there’s a chance for scattered snow showers off & on through Thanksgiving.

