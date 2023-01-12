Weather Forecast: Fog, Light snow/rain/freezing rain

MISSOULA - A weak system will bring light snow to the mountains along with a wintry mix to the valleys of northwest Montana this afternoon and evening.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for northwest Montana through Friday morning with light snow or freezing rain creating slippery roads.

Friday will be dry, however, fog will again be likely for all valleys of western Montana.

Friday night, another weak system will bring some snow to the mountains along with rain, rain/snow or freezing rain to the valleys.

The models are showing a trough of low pressure moving over the western United States during the first part of next week.

This will lead to cooler temperatures, however, the bulk of the moisture and energy appears to stay south over California, Nevada and Utah.

While the Northern Rockies have only scattered showers causing light snow accumulations.