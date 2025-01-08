Weather Forecast: Fog Thursday, Snow returns Friday

MISSOULA — Some light snow showers will be possible around western Montana this afternoon and early evening. Highs today are topping out in the low to mid-30s.

A brief ridge of high pressure will bring another round of valley fog and inversions on Thursday.

Those that can break free of the fog will see some clearing with sunshine by the afternoon. Highs remain in the 30s.

Our next system brings another round of moisture from the Pacific on Friday.

Mountains look to see all snow during the time while valleys could start off as snow or a rain/snow mix before turning to all snow Friday night into Saturday morning.

Snow amounts won't be too impressive, however, accumulating snow of 2"-to-5" over mountain passes and 1"-to-3" in the valleys will be possible by Saturday morning.

