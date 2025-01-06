Weather Forecast: Fog Tuesday, Light snow Wednesday

MISSOULA — A weak ridge of high pressure sets up today and tomorrow. With this expect some valley fog each morning with some clearing by the afternoon. Highs top out in the low to mid-30s on both Monday and Tuesday.

A weak system brings light snow back to the forecast on Wednesday. This will be primarily found along and north of I-90.

No major impacts are expected with most valleys in northwest Montana seeing less than 1". Valleys in the Glacier Region, Columbia Falls, Hungry Horse, West Glacier, Swan Lake and Bigfork could see 1" to 3".

Expect a dry day Thursday before our next weather system brings snow right back to the forecast Friday and Saturday.

