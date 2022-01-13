Weather Forecast: Foggy start to Thursday

MISSOULA — Dense fog has settled into many western Montana valleys this morning. A freezing fog advisory has been issued for many of these valleys through 10 am. Dense fog along with freezing fog on area roads could once again make for a difficult morning commute. Locations across northwest Montana may see this fog linger into the afternoon.

A weak system tonight will bring another round of valley rain/snow or freezing rain through Friday morning. Expect drier conditions to then set up Friday afternoon. Once again, many areas could be waking up to fog or freezing fog again Friday morning.

High pressure is expected to strengthen Friday afternoon and continue into the weekend. This will lead to a dry weekend with valley inversions setting up once again. Dense fog will again be possible each morning through the weekend with freezing fog possible as well.

Our weather set up that we had this week looks to continue into next week, with several weak storm systems moving through the high pressure leading to light mountain snow, valley rain/snow or freezing rain and above average temperatures.