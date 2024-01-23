Weather Forecast: Foggy weather tonight through Wednesday

MISSOULA — We are looking at cloudy skies this afternoon across Western Montana with highs mostly in the 30s.

Right now, we're looking at mostly dry conditions on Wednesday with temperatures again in the 30s.

Another round of wintry precipitation will move in Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Rain, snow or freezing rain will again be possible in the valleys with light snow in the mountains.

Models show a weak high pressure ridge building to end the week and weekend.

This will allow dryer conditions to set up, however, valley fog could become likely with inversions setting up as well.

