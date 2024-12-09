Weather Forecast: For the most part, quiet weather continues

MISSOULA — Yes, we had a few disturbances pass through this past weekend but nothing all that significant.

Other than a few light snow showers or flurries tonight Western Montana is returning to a generally dry weather pattern this week.

High temps this week will remain above seasonal normal topping out in the 30s and low 40s.

The next weather system to watch moves in for the weekend.

It's still too early to talk numbers, but mountain snow will return to the passes on Saturday and Sunday while valleys see a mix between snow and rain/snow.

Once again, this is not shaping up to be a major system as much of Western Montana is still waiting on that first significant snow of the year.