Weather Forecast: Freeze Warnings in place through Sunday morning

MISSOULA - Snow showers continue to decrease in coverage as we close out the work week... now we're left with a cold airmass that will remain in place into early next week as our main system exits!

This means we have some very chilly mornings ahead (near record lows for some!), but a lot depends on cloud cover and wind.

Regardless of how far we drop, we'll be well below freezing which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue Freeze Warnings from midnight Friday through 8am Sunday. If you’ve already started your spring gardening or turned on your irrigation, now is the time to prepare.

Kootenai/Cabinet Region : Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22° expected during the early mornings. There is a 90% chance for a hard freeze between Stryker and Whitefish and a 50% chance for Marion both mornings. For Saturday morning, there's a 45% chance for a hard freeze in Eureka.

Flathead/Mission Valleys : Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20° expected during the early mornings in the Flathead and Mission Valleys. Areas adjacent to Flathead Lake may see a range from 25° to 31°. There is a 25% chance for a hard freeze (less than 25°) in the colder areas including West Valley and the Mission Valley.

Lower Clark Fork Region : Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22° expected. There is a 55% chance for a hard freeze in Evaro and a 30% chance between Saint Regis and Lookout Pass mainly on Saturday morning.

Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys : Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22° expected. The areas near the river in the Bitterroot Valley could be as low as 15°. There is an 80% chance for a hard freeze from Missoula to the Bitterroot Valley Saturday morning... as low at 13° in the Bitteroot/Sapphire Mountains.

A few isolated mountain snow & valley rain/snow showers will be possible this weekend with partly cloudy skies otherwise. Best bet for moisture looks to come Sunday, but nothing of great impact. Highs will stay below average in the mid 40s to low 50s this weekend with a gradual warm up beginning the middle of next week.