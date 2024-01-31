Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Freezing fog & icy spots to impact the morning commute

Daypart.png
Dani Hallows
Daypart.png
Headlines 2Font.png
Posted at 3:07 AM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 05:07:05-05

MISSOULA — As we stay for a few more days under our current weather pattern, freezing fog will continue to cause problems for the morning commute.

For now, the Flathead, Mission, Missoula, and Bitterroot valleys are under a Freezing Fog Advisory and more locations may be added over the next few hours.

Be wary traveling over elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses with this freezing fog, but drivers on their regular route should also be cautious this morning. Give yourself extra time to travel, use low-beam headlights, and create distance between you and other cars.

Once the sun rises, the fog advisories will be re-evaluated to see if some sunshine helps burn off the fog. Otherwise, inversions will continue to build with high pressure through Thursday.

On Friday, we'll finally see a disruption in the weather pattern that could clear the fog/inversion conditions. With warm temperatures, rain will be the beginning of some wet weather with a rain/snow mix possible Saturday. Prepare for a wet weekend and a return to normal temperatures!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader