Weather Forecast: Freezing fog & icy spots to impact the morning commute

MISSOULA — As we stay for a few more days under our current weather pattern, freezing fog will continue to cause problems for the morning commute.

For now, the Flathead, Mission, Missoula, and Bitterroot valleys are under a Freezing Fog Advisory and more locations may be added over the next few hours.

Be wary traveling over elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses with this freezing fog, but drivers on their regular route should also be cautious this morning. Give yourself extra time to travel, use low-beam headlights, and create distance between you and other cars.

Once the sun rises, the fog advisories will be re-evaluated to see if some sunshine helps burn off the fog. Otherwise, inversions will continue to build with high pressure through Thursday.

On Friday, we'll finally see a disruption in the weather pattern that could clear the fog/inversion conditions. With warm temperatures, rain will be the beginning of some wet weather with a rain/snow mix possible Saturday. Prepare for a wet weekend and a return to normal temperatures!