Weather Forecast: Freezing rain and light snow Tuesday

MISSOULA — While valley inversions remain in place for west-central and southwest Montana. A weak system will bring a chance for some rain/snow or freezing rain to northwest Montana. A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region along with the Glacier Region through 11 am this morning for the chance of light snow and freezing rain which would create icy roads. By the afternoon, these showers will slide south in west-central Montana.

Another weak system will bring more valley rain/snow or freezing rain to northwest Montana Wednesday and Thursday. These systems should help the valleys of northwest Montana break their inversions with highs reaching the mid 30s to low 40s.

Areas across southwest Montana including the Bitterroot Valley will remain generally dry with valley inversions slowly coming to an end by the end of the week.