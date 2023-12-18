Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Freezing rain for Northwest Montana tonight

A system will bring a round of light snow and freezing rain tonight into Tuesday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory
Wintry Mix
Posted at 2:53 PM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 17:42:17-05

MISSOULA — Well inversions are in place again Monday with cold air trapped in the valleys.

The forecast is tough for valleys this week.

There is a weak weather system expected to move through Tuesday.

This could allow for some inversions to start breaking up, however, with how strong the inversions are, this system may not do the trick.

So, with that being said, highs are expected to remain in the 30s Tuesday and potentially Wednesday.

By Thursday and Friday, we are expecting temperatures to be in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Speaking of that system, a wintry mix will develop for Northwest Montana tonight into Tuesday morning.

The biggest impact will be freezing rain and icy roads for the Tuesday morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas around Troy, Libby, Yaak, and Eureka for freezing rain potential.

Looking at Saturday, models are showing a weak system bringing some light snow to Western Montana.

Again, nothing major, but there is a chance we could get a little white stuff on the ground before Christmas.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader