Weather Forecast: Freezing rain for Northwest Montana tonight

MISSOULA — Well inversions are in place again Monday with cold air trapped in the valleys.

The forecast is tough for valleys this week.

There is a weak weather system expected to move through Tuesday.

This could allow for some inversions to start breaking up, however, with how strong the inversions are, this system may not do the trick.

So, with that being said, highs are expected to remain in the 30s Tuesday and potentially Wednesday.

By Thursday and Friday, we are expecting temperatures to be in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Speaking of that system, a wintry mix will develop for Northwest Montana tonight into Tuesday morning.

The biggest impact will be freezing rain and icy roads for the Tuesday morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas around Troy, Libby, Yaak, and Eureka for freezing rain potential.

Looking at Saturday, models are showing a weak system bringing some light snow to Western Montana.

Again, nothing major, but there is a chance we could get a little white stuff on the ground before Christmas.

