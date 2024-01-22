Weather Forecast: Freezing rain tonight into Tuesday morning

MISSOULA — We are looking at cloudy skies this afternoon across western Montana with highs mostly in the 30s.

Another round of wintry precipitation will move in tonight and tomorrow morning.

Light freezing rain will again be the main concern with icy roads again possible into the morning commute Tuesday.

Right now, looking at mostly dry conditions Wednesday with another round of rain/snow or freezing rain possible Thursday.

Models show a weak high pressure ridge building to end the week and weekend.

This will allow dryer conditions to set up, however, valley fog could become likely with inversions setting up as well.

