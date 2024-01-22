Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Freezing rain tonight into Tuesday morning

Another round of a wintry mix will move in tonight into tomorrow morning.
Hungry Horse
Posted at 1:40 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 17:09:40-05

MISSOULA — We are looking at cloudy skies this afternoon across western Montana with highs mostly in the 30s.

Another round of wintry precipitation will move in tonight and tomorrow morning.

Light freezing rain will again be the main concern with icy roads again possible into the morning commute Tuesday.

Right now, looking at mostly dry conditions Wednesday with another round of rain/snow or freezing rain possible Thursday.

Models show a weak high pressure ridge building to end the week and weekend.

This will allow dryer conditions to set up, however, valley fog could become likely with inversions setting up as well.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader