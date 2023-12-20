Weather Forecast: Friday night & Saturday, one chance for snow before Christmas

MISSOULA — A weak high pressure ridge will develop through Friday keeping us dry and temperatures above average in the mid-30s to low 40s.

There will be a chance for some fog to form again on Thursday and Friday mornings with this ridge in place.

Friday night into Saturday, models are showing a cold front moving through bringing some precipitation to Western Montana.

Precipitation looks to start off as rain Friday night before changing to light snow Saturday morning.

This is not a major system with valleys generally seeing 1" or less and mountain passes seeing around 1" to 4".

The weather for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day shows temperatures running right around seasonal normal topping out in the upper 20s to low 30s with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.