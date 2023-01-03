Weather Forecast: Generally dry with some light snow possible Thursday

MISSOULA - A cold but pleasant afternoon across western Montana today. Highs are mostly in the 20s.

Some valley fog will again be possible Wednesday morning with high pressure in place.

Some light snow or flurries will be possible tomorrow, primarily across Northwest Montana.

A slightly stronger system will try to move through the high pressure ridge Thursday afternoon and evening.

This will bring a better chance for some light snow to all of western Montana.

Accumulations will be light with just a few inches in the mountains and a light dusting for some valleys.

Drier weather will then return Friday and continue into our upcoming weekend.

Expect highs to be slightly above normal topping out in the low to upper 30s.