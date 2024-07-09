Weather Forecast: Getting closer to triple-digit-temperatures today

MISSOULA — Temperatures will continue to climb today to the upper 90s, with triple digit heat expected soon.

A few locations do have the potential for record-breaking heat, mainly in NW Montana between Libby and Kalispell today. Overall though, temperatures will be above-average everywhere.

The peak of the heat hits tomorrow (Wednesday) - another day for potentially record-breaking highs.

Unfortunately, no massive cool down is in sight just yet. In fact, temperatures may climb again next week.

With consistent heat, elevated fire danger is a concern this week. We may see Red Flag Warnings come Thursday as winds are expected to pick up then.

A slight bit of smoke will be visible in some valleys around Missoula as small fires in the area are being contained.