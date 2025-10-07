Weather Forecast: Gorgeous conditions for most of the week

MISSOULA - High pressure has settled in, allowing for mainly clear skies, patchy morning fog, lighter winds and warming temps!

Watch the forecast:

Weather Forecast: 10.7.25

Highs should top out in the mid-60s to around 70 for Tuesday and in the upper 60s to low 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Erin Yost

The ridge will begin to flatten on Thursday night, allowing a southwesterly flow to develop. This will increase cloud coverage a bit for Friday and allow for an isolated thunderstorm or two to develop during the afternoon/evening for mainly southwest Montana. Highs will remain warm, topping out in the upper 60s to almost mid-70s.

As of now, the weekend looks to feature a BIG pattern change to unsettled & cool conditions as a trough of low pressure moves in.

Snow levels will start off quite high on Friday, around 9,000’ to 10,000’, and drop throughout Saturday. By Sunday morning, they could be as low as 4,500’.

Erin Yost

Travel impacts are likely at pass level - particularly Lolo, Lookout, Lost Trail & Marias Passes. Numbers will likely change, but right now it looks like the Missions, Swans and Whitefish Mountains could see half a foot plus with up to a foot in higher terrain of Glacier National Park. The Bitterroots, including Lookout & Lost Trail passes could see upwards of 4”-8” of snow.

A big concern is melting during “warmer” daytime hours and refreezing without the sun, making for slick conditions.

Valley highs look to drop into the upper 50s Saturday and mid to upper 40s Sunday.

Erin Yost

This is an evolving system, so you’ll want to stay tuned for details as we get closer and the forecast becomes clearer.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: