Weather Forecast: Gorgeous holiday weekend ahead

MISSOULA - We'll close out the work week with an isolated shower or thunderstorm across mainly NW Montana and along the Divide, otherwise, Mother Nature is timing this incoming warming & drying trend just right... lots of sunshine with above average highs for the Memorial Day Weekend!!

By Memorial Day itself, highs will be pushing the low 80s for many valleys in western Montana with clouds increasing by late day. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible by the evening hours as our next cold front and associated system approach.

That system will bring a prolonged period of unsettled weather for the Northern Rockies starting Tuesday and likely continuing through Friday. Periods of widespread rain (amounts greater than 0.25") are most likely from Monday night into Tuesday night with a 50-70% chance of occurrence. As the week progresses, the threat of scattered thunderstorms will increase from Wednesday onward. Primary storm threats include heavy rain, lightning & minor flooding in areas with poor drainage - especially those directly underneath stronger thunderstorms.

Highs look to drop into the mid 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday before rising just a bit into the 70s Thursday & Friday.