Weather Forecast: Gorgeous weekend ahead

Missoula - Gusty westerly winds will continue for the region through early Saturday with the windiest conditions remaining along and east of the Divide.

A backdoor cold front will stall along the Divide, allowing for scattered rain/snow showers in the valleys of northwest Montana and mountain snow into early Saturday, as well. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the West Glacier Region until 2am Saturday.

We can expect mostly sunny skies for the region Sunday into Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Our next best bet for moisture looks to be Wednesday/Thursday, but it'll still remain mild.

Right now, a colder and unsettled set up looks possible for the March 7-9th time frame, but we'll keep an eye on that potential since it's so far out.