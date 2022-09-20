Weather Forecast: Gusty winds Tuesday and Wednesday

MISSOULA - Winds will increase Tuesday as a weak system moves through the northern Rockies.

The strongest winds will occur late this afternoon and continue into early Wednesday morning.

A Lake Wind Advisory has been issued for Flathead Lake from 6 p.m. tonight through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wind gusts of 30 mph-to-40 mph will create wave heights of around one-to-four feet.

Dock damage will be possible, especially along the western shore of the lake.

Wednesday will be dry and breezy with gusty winds around 20 mph-to-30 mph continuing.

A low-pressure system is still on track to bring beneficial rain to all of western Montana Wednesday night into Thursday.

Rain will move from south to north first developing in southwest Montana Wednesday evening and moving into northwest Montana early Thursday morning.

Right now, the heaviest rain looks to fall Wednesday night into very early Thursday morning.

Scattered off and on rain showers will then linger through the day Thursday and continue into the evening.

Conditions will begin to dry out for the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds.

Expect temperatures to remain in the 60s and 70s this weekend then slowly warm into the 70s and low 80s by Monday of next week.