Weather Forecast: Gusty winds continue tonight, but relief comes tomorrow

MISSOULA — Tonight's weather will be hot, dry, and a bit turbulent.

Thunderstorms are expected to pop up this afternoon, especially over the southern Bitterroot Mountains and surrounding ranges like the Anaconda Range and Flint Creek Range.

Lightning and gusty winds — possibly up to 50 mph — are the main concerns. If you're planning to hike or be outdoors in those mountainous areas, it's a good idea to play it safe and head inside if you hear thunder.

With all the wind, lakes could get pretty choppy today, too. Flathead Lake will see gusty southwest winds of 15 mph to 25 mph.

Thursday will bring cooler, breezier, and more showery conditions, especially around Glacier National Park.

There’s still a chance of lightning in higher elevations, like the Lewis Range and areas above Bowman and Quartz Lakes. Temperatures will drop significantly: highs in the 70s, with the breeze making it feel even cooler.

By the weekend, things warm back up as high pressure returns. Expect sunny skies and highs climbing back into the 80s and 90s.

Breezy conditions return Sunday, and by Monday, we could see another round of rain and storms, especially from Eureka to Polson to Helena and across Glacier National Park.

Cooler, near-seasonable temperatures could stick around into the middle of next week.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: