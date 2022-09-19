Weather Forecast: Gusty winds develop Tuesday and Wednesday

MISSOULA - Overall looking at a nice day Monday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight a system will move along the divide in northwest Montana.

A few scattered showers could develop this evening into early tomorrow morning for the northwest part of the state.

Even some light snow will be possible in Glacier above 6,000 feet. Snow amounts will generally be around 1" so not much to talk about there.

Gusty northeast winds are expected to develop across northwest Montana tonight and continue Tuesday and Wednesday.

The strongest winds are anticipated to occur late Tuesday evening at Flathead Lake.

The strong easterly winds will develop after 7 pm and waves will pick up, possibly reaching 4 feet towards the Narrows and southwestern portions of the lake.

With the lake at full pool and the large swells, there is the potential for dock damage.

The main talking point this week will be for a system to finally bring us some beneficial rain!

A low-pressure system will move through Wednesday night into Thursday.

Right now models are showing rain amounts between .25"-.50" across western Montana by Thursday evening.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler as well with highs generally in the 50s Thursday.