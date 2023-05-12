Weather Forecast: Gusty winds this weekend

MISSOULA - High pressure is here and it's bringing a very pleasant weekend to the northern Rockies.

The highs Friday through Sunday will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s with sunny skies.

The only thing to watch out for this weekend is gusty winds.

Models are showing winds picking up Saturday afternoon and continuing into Sunday with gusts of 25 to 35 mph in the valleys.

This will bring choppy conditions to area lakes.

Next week, temperatures will be in the 70s to low 80s, running around 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

Recent changes to the forecast, however, now show a better chance of afternoon thunderstorms developing Monday through Wednesday.

The setup is very similar to the monsoon season we see in the summer with hot temperatures and thunderstorms moving in from the southwest.

It is an unusual setup for this time of year.