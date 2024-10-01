Weather Forecast: Gusty winds Tuesday and Wednesday

MISSOULA — Very nice for our Tuesday with highs in the 70s and sunny skies overhead.

An approaching weak cold front will bring gusty winds to Western Montana this afternoon and evening. A Lake Wind Advisory has been issued from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday. Gusts could reach 30 mph to 35 mph with waves of 1-to-3 feet possible.

As the front moves through tonight, some light rain showers will be possible in the mountains. This system quickly clears with sunny skies, breezy winds and highs in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

High pressure returns Friday into the weekend with sunny skies and highs in the 70s.