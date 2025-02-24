Weather Forecast: Gusty winds with rain/snow tonight

MISSOULA — We have a brief break from the rain today before another round rolls in tonight into Tuesday morning.

This system will have a cold front with it meaning snow will fall in the mountains with a rain/snow mix in the valleys. The front looks to move through after 10 p.m.

As the cold front moves through, gusty winds along with blowing snow will set up in the mountains. This could lead to very difficult travel with snow and blowing snow.

Watch the forecast:

Gusty winds with rain/snow tonight

The heaviest snow will fall over Lookout, Lolo, Lost Trail and Marias passes with 4" to 10" possible. Be prepared for winter driving conditions tonight into Tuesday.

During this time, valleys will mostly see rain with some snow mixed in as well. Gusty winds will also develop in the valleys with gusts of 30-40 mph possible overnight.

Rain and snow clears by Wednesday as we transition into a warm and dry weather pattern to end the week.

Highs will be in the low to mid 40s Wednesday then upper 40s to low 50s Thursday into the upcoming weekend.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: