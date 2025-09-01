Weather Forecast: Hazy, dry, sunny & HOT the next few days

MISSOULA — High pressure over the region has shifted slightly east allowing for a southwesterly flow. That combined with a weak disturbance moving through, a little humidity & above average highs will allow for a few thunderstorms to pop in northwest Montana and right along the Divide.

Erin Yost

Highs Tuesday will top out well into the 90s across western Montana when we should be in the upper 70s kicking off the month of September. The Kootenai/Cabinet & Lower Clark Fork Regions could even see low 100s which has prompted a Heat Advisory from noon Tuesday - midnight Wednesday.

Weather Forecast: 9.1.25

Not much of a change is expected through midweek, but right now, it looks like highs will come down to closer to normal readings by this weekend with the chance of more cloud cover and scattered showers and thunderstorms. We'll keep you posted.