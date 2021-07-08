Weather Forecast: Hazy skies and breezy Thursday

MISSOULA — Smoke from wildfires burning in eastern Washington, Oregon and Idaho will bring smoky and hazy skies to parts of western Montana today. Breezy winds will also develop with gusts around 20-25 mph this afternoon. Highs remain above average topping out in the 80s to low 90s.

Models are showing a chance for morning showers and thunderstorms Friday as a weak disturbance moves through the region. Other than that expect a mostly dry day with mostly sunny skies.

High pressure will build over the weekend leading to another round of hot weather. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and Sunday.

Slightly cooler to start next week, still well above normal and very dry. Expect temperatures in the 80s to mid 90s for most of the week.