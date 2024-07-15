Weather Forecast: Heat wave continues this week

MISSOULA — No break from our intense heat wave this week, in fact, it only looks to increase through the week and weekend.

Highs Monday and Tuesday will be running in the low to mid-90s. Breezy winds will again develop Monday afternoon with gusts around 15-20 mph.

Temperatures will begin to rise by the middle and end of the week. Highs will be running in the upper 90s to low 100s Wednesday through Monday of next week.

Missoula has a chance to reach at least 100° Wednesday through Monday (six straight days).

The record streak for consecutive 100° days is five. This has happened three separate times in1936, 2007 and 2022.

