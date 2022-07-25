Weather Forecast: Heating up this week

MISSOULA — A weak system will move out of Canada and southward along the Continental Divide today. Showers and an isolated storm can't be ruled out for the Glacier Region this afternoon with additional showers possible along the divide through the evening.

The rest of western Montana will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

A ridge of high pressure will build just to our west this week. This means while temperatures will be on rise and very hot, the hottest temperatures will be found to our west in Idaho and Washington. Excessive heat watches and warnings have been issued

for parts of Idaho and Washington with temperatures reaching 100-110 degrees Wednesday - Saturday.

Western Montana will see temperatures warm into the mid and upper 90s Wednesday - Saturday. Some areas could even reach the low 100s.

Along with the heat, models are showing a higher than average amount of moisture in the air for Montana. This will give a chance for isolated thunderstorms each afternoon this week across western Montana.