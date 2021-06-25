Weather Forecast: Heating up through the weekend

MISSOULA — The high pressure ridge that is set to bring record breaking heat next week will start to build this weekend.

Friday will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s. Expect temperatures to then warm each day through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and 80s to low 90s Sunday.

Peak heating will start Monday of next week as highs warm into the upper 90s and 100s. These temperatures will then stay this hot through at least Friday and potentially longer.

The hottest place in western Montana during this time will be the Kootenai/Cabinet Region (Troy, Libby, Trout Creek). These locations could see several days of temperatures ranging from 105-110 degrees.

The main thing to take away from this, although temperatures will fluctuate a bit each day, temperatures will be consistently hovering around 100 degrees, maybe a little cooler, maybe a little warmer, but it will be hot! And this hot weather will last for a long time. Our numerical models go out 10 days, and in that time frame there is no sign of a major break. In fact, Missoula looks to have high temperatures remain above 90 degrees for the next two weeks and potentially longer. Bottom line, this is shaping up to be one of the more drastic and intense heat waves we have ever experienced in the northern Rockies.