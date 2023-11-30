Weather Forecast: Heavy mountain snow Friday night through Sunday

MISSOULA — We are looking at cloudy skies with valley inversions hanging on in northwest Montana on this Thursday. It's another cold day with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

A weak weather system will bring light snow or a few flurries to Western Montana from Thursday night into Friday. Expect highs to top out in the 30s.

A plume of moisture from the Pacific will bring a nice amount of rain and snow to Western Montana Friday night through Sunday.

This weather setup is favorable for heavy snow in the mountains along the Montana/Idaho border and the Glacier Region.

Models are showing 10"-to-15" of snow for Lookout Pass, 8"-to-12" for Lolo and Lost Trail passes, and 6"-to-10" for Marias Pass Friday through Sunday.

Valleys will also see snow Friday night into Saturday. Right now, around 1/2"-to-2" could fall for the Flathead, Mission, Missoula and Bitterroot valleys.

Lower elevations west of these locations — such as Superior, St. Regis, Thompson Falls, Libby and Troy — could see higher amounts with 2"-to-5" possible.

The Glacier Region — including Columbia Falls, Hungry Horse and West Glacier — could see 2"-to-6".

As warmer air moves in, snow levels will rise by Sunday leading to more of a rain/snow mix in the valleys with snow continuing in the mountains.

By Monday, most valleys will be back in the upper 30s to low 40s with any precipitation falling as rain in the lower elevations.

