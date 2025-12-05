Weather Forecast: Heavy mountain snow & valley rain/snow continue into the weekend

MISSOULA — After a lull in precipitation early today, another round has arrived!

Weather Forecast: 12.5.25

With enough intensity, most precipitation will fall in the form of snow, although those darn temps just keep hovering right around freezing (if not above) which will continue to allow the chance for wet, heavy snow or even just a rain/snow mix - especially in the Bitterroot.

The biggest concern is snow banding (intense/narrow bursts of snow) which is likely to develop this late afternoon/evening. These bands will be capable of gusty winds and 1/2” to 1”/hour snowfall rates which will rapidly reduce visibility are create changeable road conditions quickly for those caught underneath. It can be difficult to predict where these bands will set up, so monitor the forecast and watch for “snow squall warnings” to be issued by the NWS as they begin to form.

‘Winter Weather Highlights’ continue for most of western Montana as this chance exists and the moderate to heavy mountain snow continues (it’s staying all snow up high for this entire event).

Moderate (to heavy at times) snow will linger in the higher elevations this weekend with rain/snow mixing from time to time in the valleys under mainly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30s to around 40.

Models continue to showcase a strong, multi-day Atmospheric River event late Monday through Wednesday. Snow levels will rise pretty significantly during this time. This AR event has the potential to bring near historic moisture amounts to the region for this time of year; especially along the Montana/Idaho border. The rainfall totals during this event should be between 1” to 3” with the heaviest amounts being over Idaho/Clearwater counties into northwest Montana. Southwest Montana looks to pick up between 0.25" to 1.5" of rain. The areas above the snow level should anticipate 1 to 2 feet of additional snow. The biggest concern is the potential for ponding of water, significant increase in stream flows and rock/mud slides.

What a start to December, huh?! Stay tuned as this forecast evolves!