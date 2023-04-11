Weather Forecast: Heavy mountain snow Wednesday night and Thursday

MISSOULA - Breezy winds along with scattered rain showers will continue through this evening for western Montana.

Active weather continues Wednesday and Thursday, especially for southwest Montana.

A low pressure system will bring in widespread snow showers Wednesday night and Thursday.

The heaviest snow will fall in the mountains and at higher elevations.

For those with travel plans over Lolo, Lost Trail, Homestake, MacDonald or Rogers passes, moderate to heavy snow could create difficult travel.

In fact, these locations could see snow amounts of 6" to 10" by Thursday.

We'll see another cool day Friday before high pressure allows warmer air to return by the weekend.

Highs will be in the 40s Friday, 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday.

