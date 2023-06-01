Weather Forecast: Heavy rain (for some) Friday

MISSOULA — Mostly dry today for western Montana with highs in the 70s.

The one location that could see showers and storms develop is in southwest Montana east of the Bitterroot Valley.

Areas such as Philipsburg, Georgetown Lake, Deer Lodge and Butte could have thunderstorms with heavy rain.

More widespread rain and cooler temperatures are expected Friday with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

There is one tricky part to this forecast, the low pressure bringing the rain will move through central Montana.

Areas such as Great Falls, Lewistown, Bozeman and Billings could see very heavy rain through the day Friday.

There is still some uncertainty as to how much rain will fall for areas west of the Divide.

A lot will depend on the exact track the low pressure takes.

Right now, expect off-and-on light, scattered showers for all of Western Montana Friday.

Temperatures will begin to heat up this weekend and continue into next week.

Highs will generally be topping out in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain a daily possibility into next week.