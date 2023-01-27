Weather Forecast: Heavy snow and gusty wind tonight

MISSOULA - Rain and snow showers will continue for the afternoon across western Montana.

Temperatures are running mostly in the 30s.

Tonight we are watching for a variety of winter impacts across western Montana.

SNOW:

Snow will become heavy tonight into Saturday morning for western Montana. Especially areas in west-central and southwest Montana. As the arctic front collides with the mild/moist air in place heavy snow bands will develop.

WIND:

As the arctic front moves through winds will pick up creating areas of blowing and drifting snow. Travel could become very difficult as the front moves through with whiteout conditions possible.

ICY ROADS:

Due to the warm temperatures today, roads will be wet or snow-covered with slushy snow. Once the front arrives all the roads will quickly freeze creating very icy roads. Roads could become treacherous into Saturday.

Saturday will see snow in the morning along with gusty winds of 35 mph to 45 mph which will lead to blowing snow, especially during the early part of the day.

Temperatures will be dropping through the day with highs expected during the morning and then falling through the afternoon.

Once the snow clears, expect dry and very cold temperatures to start next week.

Highs will be in the single digits and teens Sunday through Tuesday with lows running well below zero.