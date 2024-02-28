Weather Forecast: Heavy snow continues for Lookout Pass

MISSOULA — Our active weather week continues with snow, rain and winds. Here are the latest details.

Expect off-and-on heavy mountain snow to continue through the day Thursday as a strong cold front moves through the region.

Difficult travel can be expected over all passes, but especially Lookout, Lolo and Marias passes.

Valleys will be impacted very little with snow until Thursday night. Before then, warming temperatures will keep valley precipitation as all rain. Highs will be in the 40s to even low 50s on Thursday.

It will be another windy day on Thursday. Mountains could see gusts around 50-60 mph with valleys seeing wind gusts of 40-50 mph.

Behind the cold front, snow will quickly drop to valley floors Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow amounts will remain light in the valleys, however, wet roads from rain followed by quickly dropping temperatures and snow could lead to some slippery and icy conditions Friday morning.

Precipitation will continue in the form of snow for mountains and valleys Friday through the weekend. Again, the heaviest snow will be over mountain passes with off-and-on light snow showers creating some slippery and snow-covered roads at times in the valleys.

