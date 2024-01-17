Weather Forecast: Heavy snow through Thursday morning

MISSOULA — Snow has been steadily falling across western Montana today and will continue tonight.

Snow intensities look to pick up this afternoon and evening as the moisture from the Pacific interacts with an arctic front in western Montana.

Heavy snow, blowing snow and difficult travel is likely especially for Northwest Montana tonight into Thursday morning with a Blizzard Warning in place for the Flathead and Mission valleys through 5 a.m. Thursday.

The areas of greatest uncertainty continue to be south of the I-90 corridor.

With the cold air not really moving, there is some thought that models are underselling snow totals. If this is the case, heavy snow may develop for these locations tonight as well.

Snow will come to an end with cold air in place on Thursday. Expect highs in the single digits and teens with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

Another, although weaker system will bring more snow Thursday night into Friday with another few inches possible in the valleys.

Temperatures will slowly warm for the weekend with highs returning to the 30s.

This will bring a mix of rain/snow to the valleys while light snow continues to fall in the mountains.

