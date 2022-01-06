Weather Forecast: Heavy snow Thursday

MISSOULA — Snow is spreading across western Montana early this morning and will bring heavy snow to the region today.

All of western Montana will see snow this morning making for a very difficult commute to work or school. By the afternoon as warmer air moves in precipitation will begin to change to a rain/snow mix or freezing rain.

The change will start in the Bitterroot Valley by late morning, this will bring snow accumulations to an end. The change looks to begin for the valleys of west-central Montana, including Missoula this evening. Then slowly work its way into the valleys of northwest Montana by tonight or early Friday morning. Once this happens precipitation will continue to fall as rain/snow, freezing rain or rain through Friday. The mountains during this time will continue to see all snow with several feet possible through Friday night.

A high pressure ridge will build over the northern Rockies this weekend and continue into next week dry and quiet weather replacing our wet and active weather pattern.