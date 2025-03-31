Weather Forecast: Heavy snow tonight in Southwest Montana

MISSOULA — We are looking at an active weather pattern this week with scattered valley rain/snow and mountain snow each day through Thursday.

A strong system will bring widespread mountain snow to both mountains and valleys especially along and east of the Divide tonight into Tuesday.

Those with travel plans along I-90 east to Butte and Bozeman, MacDonald Pass to Helena and Rogers Pass to Great Falls should prepare for winter driving conditions tonight into Tuesday.

Watch the forecast:

Heavy snow tonight in Southwest Montana

The valleys of Western Montana such as the Flathead, Mission, Missoula and Bitterroot will see mostly rain or a rain-snow mix each day through Thursday.

High pressure builds to end the week as we transition into a warmer and drier weather pattern for the weekend.

Highs will be in the low to mid 50s Friday and Saturday then warm back into the mid and upper 60s Sunday into Monday of next week.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: