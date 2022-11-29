Weather Forecast: Heavy snow Wednesday through Friday

MISSOULA — MISSOULA - Dry and cold today with highs in the teens across western Montana.

A storm system will move in Wednesday through Friday bringing snow to western Montana.

Mountains along the Montana/Idaho border will see the most snow with a storm total of 1-2 feet possible over a 3-day period.

Lost Trail, Lolo, Lookout and Marias passes will be impacted with heavy snow at times leading to very difficult driving conditions.

Valley snowfall predictions are a little more challenging.

The heaviest snow will fall in northwest Montana, especially along the Montana/Idaho border and the Glacier Region.

Locations such as Troy, Libby, Trout Creek and West Glacier could see 5" to 10" of snow by Friday. Other locations will be in the 3" to 7" range.

West-central and southwest Montana is the most difficult.

Warmer air with this system could lead to the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys seeing snow change to a rain/snow mix at times. This would greatly impact snow totals.

Right now, several inches will be possible for areas that stay all snow, but if snow transitions to a rain/snow mix only very light amounts could occur.

A drier period sets up this weekend with cold temperatures as highs top out in the 20s.

Models are then showing another storm system to bring more snow to the region by Monday of next week.

