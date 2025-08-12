Weather Forecast: Heightened fire danger Wednesday

MISSOULA — High pressure that’s been anchored over the Pacific Northwest lately will allow for some serious heat across Montana on Tuesday!

Watch the forecast:

Weather Forecast: 8.12.25

Expect ample sunshine with well above average highs in the ups 80s to mid 90s (a few upper 90s not out of the question).

On Wednesday, a mainly dry cold front will make its way through the Northern Rockies with quite a bit of wind... we're talking gusts in the 30 mph to 40 mph range.

That, combined with very low relative humidity values (& the heat!) will create critical fire conditions.

A few Red Flag Warnings have been posted around western Montana in anticipation of that and a Lake Wind Advisory for Flathead Lake.

Erin Yost

Highs will still top out in the upper 80s to low 90s on Wednesday, but tumble down into the upper 70s to low 80s for Thursday and Friday behind the front. Breezy conditions at times will also linger behind the passage of the cold front these days.

Mainly dry conditions are expected for the extended forecast with an isolated threat of a shower or thunderstorm heading into the weekend, with low 80s.

* Oh, the Perseids peak tonight, but sounds like this year viewing conditions won't be ideal...

