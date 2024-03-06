Weather Forecast: Here comes the sun & here comes spring

MISSOULA — While residual moisture will allow for snow showers to fall in the mountains today, valleys will be getting some spring sunshine!

Skies will be mostly-to-partly sunny throughout the day and valleys will remain mostly dry.

Temperatures are still winter-like though. Daytime highs will reach a wide range of 30s with our AM temperatures being fairly chilly in the teens.

As the we get closer to the weekend, warmer air will push in with a high pressure ridge and allow for a dry, spring-y, warm weekend. We are currently behind the average trend for spring temperatures, but we will catch up this weekend.

Weather conditions look stable through Saturday in general.

On Sunday, we are tracking gusty winds to pick up even stronger and the ridge will break down. At that point, we'll likely see some light precipitation for Monday/Tuesday. Temperatures will still be warm then, which means precipitation possible will be rain and some snow mixed in at higher elevations.

However, this isn't expected to be a big system, just enough to break down our drier air.

