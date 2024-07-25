Weather Forecast: High fire danger again today

MISSOULA — Another day of high fire danger Thursday as gusty winds continue around western Montana.

Wind gusts between 20-30 mph along with low relative humidity will allow fires to spread rapidly under these conditions.

Good news, much cooler air has moved in and will continue through the weekend and into next week. During this time highs will be in the low to upper 80s.

Looking ahead to the end of next week, another strong high pressure ridge looks to build bringing a return of very hot temperatures. Highs look to return to the upper 90s and 100s by Friday of next week.