Weather Forecast: High fire danger Monday

MISSOULA — Strong southwesterly winds will continue to develop over southwest Montana through this evening. Winds have been gusting upwards of 50 mph so far this morning and early afternoon, and are expected to gust close to 60 mph between 3PM-6PM this evening. High Wind Warnings will remain in place until 8PM this evening. Elsewhere across western Montana, wind gusts are not expected to be as strong, mostly in the 40 to 45 mph range. The Wind Advisories for west-central Montana and the Lake Wind Advisory for Flathead Lake will also remain in effect until 8PM this evening.

A Red Flag Warning is also in place through 9 pm this evening for areas like Georgetown Lake, Philipsburg, Butte, Deer Lodge and Dillon. Gusty winds along with very low humidity levels is leading to very high fire danger.

The cooler air mass we experienced today won't last long as high pressure rebuilds leading to highs in the 80s and 90s for the rest of the week.

Models are showing a weak low pressure moving in Friday that could bring some more thunderstorms to the region.

Models are then showing a stronger ridge of high pressure returning next week, this could bring very hot temperatures back to western Montana with highs approaching 100 degrees for parts of western Montana.