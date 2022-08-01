Weather Forecast: High fire danger Monday and Tuesday

MISSOULA — Monday will be the last day of excessive heat with highs again in the mid 90s to low 100s.

High fire danger due to gusty winds is the main threat Monday and then again on Tuesday. A Red Flag Warning is in place through 9:00 pm for northwest Montana Monday. Gusty winds of 25-35 mph will lead to another day of high fire danger and potential Red Flag Warnings Tuesday.

Temperatures will be cooler, but still above normal Tuesday - Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Slightly cooler air will move in with a weak low pressure system Friday and Saturday, this will allow temperatures to fall to the low to upper 80s. Unfortunately, this looks to be a mostly dry system with just slight chances of rain as this rolls through.