MISSOULA — Our heat wave continues Friday into the weekend.

Now, we don't look to be quite as hot compared to earlier in the week. However, temperatures will continue to run in the low to upper 90s.

Fire danger will increase on Saturday and Sunday as winds pick up. Gusts up to 35 mph along with low humidity levels means any fires that start will spread rapidly.

The heat wave continues next week with no end in sight. Highs will continue to run in the low to upper 90s through next week.