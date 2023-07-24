Weather Forecast: High fire danger today

MISSOULA - It's another very hot day across western Montana with highs again in the 90s to low 100s.

If Missoula hits 100° again today it will be the fourth straight day. Missoula averages two 100° days per year.

A cold front approaches western Montana this afternoon and evening, as it does expect the winds to pick up with gusts of 25 mph to 30 mph.

These winds along with very hot conditions will lead to very high fire danger today.

Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible this afternoon and evening leading to high fire danger with the main threats being lightning strikes.

Cooler temperatures set up Tuesday behind the cold front with highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Temperatures will hover right around seasonal normal for the rest of the week topping out in the mid-80s to low 90s.