Weather Forecast: High fire danger Wednesday

MISSOULA — Record warmth along with smoke and haze sticks around today and tomorrow with highs well into the 90s.

Wednesday afternoon and evening, a mostly dry cold front will bring gusty winds along with high fire danger to western Montana. Red Flag Warnings are in place for much of Montana.

The system on Wednesday could also bring a few showers or storms. Right now, these look most likely in southwest Montana during the late afternoon and evening.

Behind this front cooler temperatures move in Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low to upper 70s Thursday and 60s to low 70s Friday.

In fact, as crazy as it might seem, recent models show cold enough temperatures to actually bring a little light snow to the mountains in Glacier National Park Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow amounts will be very light, but it will be quite a shock compared to the record warmth we have been dealing with.

Temperatures will slowly warm again through the weekend and into the start of next week with highs back in the mid to upper 80s by Sunday and Monday.